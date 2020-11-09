Hyundai N has managed to win over many fans with its Veloster N, including us, but the feisty hot hatch is just the start of the Hyundai performance division's plans for the U.S. market. A total of seven models are set to arrive by the end of the 2022 model year, and the identities of most of these were confirmed Monday.

The first three have already been revealed as the updated Veloster N and new Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line, all of which arrive for the 2021 model year. Shortly after, Hyundai N will add an Elantra N, Tucson N Line, and two mystery models likely to be a Kona N Line and Kona N. A Kona N Line has already been revealed overseas while a Kona N is currently out testing in prototype form.

Here's a rundown of what to expect:

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

2021 Hyundai Veloster N: This is an updated version of the brilliant hot hatch that first arrived for 2019. Quicker acceleration and improved economy are both possible thanks to an available 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (6-speed manual standard) that's offered on the 2021 model, while output from the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 remains unchanged. That means 250 horsepower as standard and 275 with an available performance pack.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line: This compact sport sedan is coming to replace the previous 201-hp Elantra Sport. It's been confirmed with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 also making 201 hp. Drive is to the front wheels only but buyers have a choice of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line: Hyundai's redesigned Sonata is about to spawn a performance variant for the first time. It features a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 290 hp, with the engine driving the front wheels only. The sole transmission here is an 8-speed dual-clutch unit.

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line

2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line: Hyundai will introduce a striking redesign for the Tucson for 2022, and included in the range will be a sporty N Line version. Hyundai hasn't said what will power the Tucson N Line but we could imagine the 290-hp engine from the Sonata N Line making the cut. The regular 2022 Tucson is already confirmed with as much as 230 hp.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2022 Hyundai Elantra N: If you thought the Elantra N Line was the end of the performance road for Hyundai's compact sedan, then you'd be wrong. An Elantra N is also coming and should pack the same mechanicals as the Veloster N. This would mean a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with at least 250 hp, and the choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch unit.

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line

2022 Hyundai Kona N Line: Hyundai hasn't confirmed there's a Kona N Line coming, though the vehicle is already on sale overseas. It's fitted with a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 195 hp. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and can be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive.

2022 Hyundai Kona N spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2022 Hyundai Kona N: The Kona N Line's more potent sibling is still out testing and thus hasn't been confirmed for any markets. It's expected to come with the same 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 as the Veloster N, meaning at least 250 hp on tap, and its transmission should be the same 7-speed dual-clutch unit fitted to the Kona N Line.