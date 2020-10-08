Acura is working on a redesign for the MDX. It's the next introduction in Acura's production transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX and has continued with the arrival of the 2021 TLX.

Although both the new RDX and TLX have been on target, the new fourth-generation MDX is expected to be the most impressive yet of Acura's redesigned lineup. Camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted and Acura will show us the design on October 14 with the reveal of a prototype.

2021 Acura MDX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2021 Acura MDX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2021 Acura MDX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Acura looks to be going with evolutionary styling for the new MDX, though the vehicle will feature more sculpting for the surfaces, including a more prominent shoulder line running from the headlights to the taillights. We also know the new MDX will be longer, wider and lower than the current model, and it will also feature a sporty Type S variant.

Acura MDX Prototype teaser Acura MDX Prototype teaser Acura MDX Prototype teaser Acura MDX Prototype teaser

Inside, the MDX will take design cues from the NSX supercar and 2021 TLX sport sedan. The dashboard features a horizontal theme with with a start button on the center console below a pushbutton gear selector. A trackpad will control the large infotainment screen perched atop the dashboard like a tablet, and a digital gauge cluster will be available.

It isn't clear what Acura has planned for the powertrains. The base option is likely to remain a naturally aspirated V-6, and there should also be a hybrid option. For the MDX Type S, power is likely to come from the 355-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 of the TLX Type S, although a performance hybrid configuration of some sort is also possible.

Acura hasn't said when the new MDX will go on sale but it is expected to arrive as a 2021 model.

Beyond the new MDX, we know that Acura is working on a new compact sedan to replace the ILX. It should arrive in the next 12-24 months.