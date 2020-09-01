The Aston Martin DB5 is going back into production, and no, we don't mean the limited run of "Goldfinger" continuation cars. Alongside the movie cars, Aston is launching a limited run of 2/3-scale DB5 Junior and DB5 Vantage Junior cars for kids. Production is scheduled to start in 2021.

Both versions have an aluminum honeycomb chassis with composite bodywork, and they ride on double-wishbone suspension, just like the full-size DB5. The standard color is 007-spec Silver Birch, with a black leather interior. The dashboard features miniature versions of the Smiths clock and gauges in the full-size DB5.

Power is provided by an electric motor with a maximum output of 6.7 horsepower. However, that's only accessible in "Expert" mode; a "Novice" mode limits output to 1.3 hp. Top speed is 12 mph in Novice mode and 30 mph in Expert mode. The Vantage model gets a power-boost mode good for 13.4 hp, plus a limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin DB5 Junior

Aston partnered with The Little Car Company on the DB5 Junior. The same company also developed the Bugatti Baby II. While that car is a modern replica of another miniature car, the DB5 Junior is a straightforward kid's version of a full-size car.

Production is limited to 1,059 units—the same as the original DB5 production run. Owners of original DB5s will be given first refusal, and will be able to match the Junior chassis number to the chassis number of the full-size car. In the United Kingdom, pricing starts at £35,000 (about $47,000 at current exchange rates) for the DB5 Junior and £40,000 ($53,000) for the DB5 Vantage Junior. Deliveries are scheduled to take place over two years following the start of production. Aston has not discussed availability in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Aston recently started delivery of its DB5 "Goldfinger" continuation cars, equipped with the same gadgets as the original 1964 movie cars, including revolving license plates, oil slick makers, and (fake) machine guns. Unlike the original movie cars, the continuation cars can't be registered and driven on public roads, as Aston can't certify a new car based on a 50-year-old design.