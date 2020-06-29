Cadillac is making its XT6 mid-size crossover SUV a tiny bit more affordable for its second year on the market by adding a new Luxury grade.

The new 2021 Cadillac XT6 Luxury is priced from ‭$49,985‬. That compares with the current 2020 XT6 range which starts off with the XT6 Premium Luxury priced from $53,690. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

The XT6 Luxury comes with a 237-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and front-wheel drive as standard, whereas the XT6 Premium Luxury comes with a 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and FWD as standard. In both cases a 9-speed automatic is standard and all-wheel drive is available.

Despite being the new entry point to the XT6 range, the XT6 Luxury still comes with plenty of standard goodies. The list includes 18-inch wheels, heated front seats (plus a memory function for the driver), a power tailgate, heated side mirrors, and an 8.0-inch infotainment screen. Buyers also receive automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, a rear-view camera, and front and rear park assist.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included across the XT6 range for 2021.

The 2021 XT6 is due at dealers in the fall.