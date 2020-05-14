The Genesis G70 is set to receive a substantial makeover, as evidenced by a prototype recently spotted testing at the Nürburgring.

The G70 only arrived for 2019 but Genesis wants to update the styling so it matches up with the rest of the cars in the automaker's lineup, namely the new G80 and GV80.

2021 Genesis G80

Key among the changes will be the adoption of Genesis' quad-element lighting theme, where each light cluster is split to give the effect of four individual elements front and rear.

Another signature element of Genesis' latest styling theme is a large mesh grille in the shape of a crest. We also spot on the prototype a new design for the side vents located behind each of the front wheels.

2022 Genesis G70 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Likewise, the interior should also be updated to match the latest models in the Genesis lineup. We'll likely see the dash become less cluttered and a digital instrument cluster and larger infotainment screen both installed. Don't be surprised if the digital instrument cluster picks up Continental's new 3D graphics, which are already used in the GV80.

It isn't clear what mechanical mods are planned. It's possible we see a bump in horsepower for the current 252-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The current 365-hp 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 will likely carry over so the G70's V-6 doesn't trounce the 375 hp of the newly developed 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 in the G80.

2022 Genesis G70 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It also isn't clear if there will be an increase in pricing. The G70 currently starts at about $36,000.

Look for the updated G70 to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model. Genesis is known to be working on a compact crossover SUV, and the automaker is also thought to be preparing a mid-size coupe and compact hatchback, possibly with battery-electric powertrains.