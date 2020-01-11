The 2020 Honda Civic Type R was announced this week, and with it come a host of changes that make the fun-to-drive front-wheel-drive car likely even better. A revised front suspension tune is said to improve steering feel and reduce friction, while new dampers will provide a more comfortable ride. New brakes should increase stopping power, and new blue paint hue is quite fetching.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davidson by Tuscany Motors

Another in a series of Harley-Davidson pickup is on the way, but this one's not a Ford. Tuscany Motor Co. of Elkhart, Indiana, is introducing the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Harley-Davison pickup truck at the Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona then showing it off to the public at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show in February. The powertrain remains stock, but the exterior and interior have been upgraded with design bits unmistakably influenced by Harley-Davidson.

Amazon Alexa integration in 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Supercar maker Lamborghini took to the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week to reveal that the Huracán EVO will be the first production car to integrate in-car control via Amazon's Alexa voice-command system. Drivers can adjust the climate control, interior lighting, seat heaters, and even drive modes through Alexa, among a host of cloud-based functions.

Ford F-Series four-wheel steering patent

A Ford patent published in December of 2019 outlines a new type of rear-wheel-steering system for its F-Series pickup trucks. The system would improve the truck's turning radius, which would help with the massive vehicles' maneuverability in parking lots.

2019 Hyundai Veloster and 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door - Best Car To Buy 2020

We compared the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe against the Hyundai Veloster N. With the Mercedes-AMG sporting a price tag of $189,880 and the Hyundai priced at just $29,885, there is almost no question as to which one should provide more fun. Surprisingly, the 275-horsepower economy-car-based hot hatch proved more fun than the luxury bruiser and its 630-hp twin-turbo V-8.

Group B Rally Cars

We respect Group B rally cars, and that led us to walk through the rally car garage of our dreams this week. With cars like the 1986 Audi Sport Quattro, BMW M1, Porsche 959, and Ford RS200 Evolution, it's hard not to lust after the cars of the Group B era. That's before you consider the prices of these beasts.

2020 BMW Z4 - Best Car To Buy 2020

We drove the 2020 BMW Z4 M40i on the street and track and found it does exactly what a roadster is supposed to do: carve down a single-lane road while stealing looks from onlookers. The silky-smooth turbocharged inline-6 makes all the right sounds as it thrusts occupants back into their seats, and it's aided by a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic. If only the rear end were fully sorted on a racetrack, but then again, who wants a roadster for the track outside of a spec Miata?