The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Hummer will return to General Motors in the form of an all-electric pickup sold under the GMC name.

It appears the name will come full circle. GM's original plan in 1999 was for a single Hummer model under the GMC brand, but the company opted for a full brand instead. That led to the H3 model and various versions of both models, including the H3T pickup shown above. Now, Hummer will finally live under the GMC banner.

The publication cited sources within the company not authorized to speak publicly about the brand's return, but said the brand would feature NBA star Lebron James in advertisements scheduled for the Super Bowl next month.

The all-electric pickup may be part of a larger plan agreed to by the United Auto Workers last year to build the pickups at GM's plant near Detroit. In that labor agreement, GM committed to invest $3 billion at their Detroit-Hamtramck assembly site to build electric trucks, SUVs, and vans. Chevy confirmed that it's working on an electric Silverado pickup, and last year Cadillac announced it would build an electric crossover.

It's not clear if the upcoming GMC Hummer will use the same platform. The platform, reportedly called BT1, may spawn a performance pickup and SUV based on the Hummer truck later, according to reports.

The WSJ reported that the pickup would be a small off-road SUV focused at the likes of Jeep and Ford's upcoming Bronco, but with an all-electric drivetrain.

The new model is expected to go on sale in early 2022.

The Hummer brand folded in 2010 following GM's bankruptcy, along with Pontiac and Saturn. Initially, a mega-seller for GM, Hummer became a symbol of excess that preceded the 2008 economic collapse.

We reached out to a spokesman for GMC who declined to comment.