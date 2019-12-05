McLaren's CEO has revealed the first details on the automaker's next-generation platform, which will support plug-in hybrid powertrains with electric front axles. The first model based on the new platform is coming as early as next year, and it could just be a hypercar rival to the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Aston Martin Valhalla.

Mercedes-Benz engineers have been spotted testing more prototypes for the EQS electric sedan. The new model is also due next year. It isn't a replacement for Mercedes' S-Class flagship but an electric alternative. The design was previewed earlier this year by the stunning Vision EQS concept.

It seems Nissan has managed to snag enough buyers willing to drop $1.1 million on a GT-R50 by Italdesign to see the car enter production. Just 50 will be built, and the production version looks to be almost identical to the show car that Nissan unveiled last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the GT-R nameplate.

