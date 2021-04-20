Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday released a teaser photo for a concept vehicle that previews a new electric van currently in the works.

Called the Concept EQT, the concept will be unveiled on May 10 as a preview of an electric version of the upcoming T-Class (teaser below). The T-Class is a new passenger van being developed alongside a next-generation Citan. The Citan is compact commercial van sold outside the United States.

The strategy is similar to what Mercedes does with its Metris van, which has a passenger version known as a V-Class, and available in EQV electric guise.

Teaser for Mercedes-Benz T-Class debuting in the first half of 2022

It isn't clear when the production EQT will be launched but we know the next-generation Citan will be launched in Europe in the second half of 2021. Its T-Class passenger version will be launched in the first half of 2022. It's likely the EQT will arrive about the same time as the T-Class.

The T-Class, and the EQT it will spawn, will be aimed at young families and people with active lifestyles who don't want to upgrade to a large SUV or pickup truck to carry their gear. It will ride on a platform sourced from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, a platform that will also likely form the basis of the EQT.

While Mercedes doesn't sell any electric vans in the U.S. at present, the situation will change in 2023 when the automaker launches an electric version of its Sprinter full-size van. The electric Sprinter for the U.S. will be built at Mercedes' plant in Charleston, South Carolina.