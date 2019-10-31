SSC has named Manhattan Motorcars as the first dealer for its Tuatara hypercar. The famous New York dealer also handles sales for Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Rimac and Spyker, so SSC is in good company.

Revived EV startup Fisker has revealed the name of its electric SUV. A debut of the Tesla Model Y rival is set to follow next January but production isn't expected to start until sometime in 2021.

After failing to make a deal with Renault, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that it will form a merger with rival French automaker PSA Group. PSA controls the Citroen, DS, Opel/Vauxhall and Peugeot brands, the latter of which is already confirmed to be returning to the United States.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Manhattan Motorcars named first US dealer for SSC Tuatara hypercar

Fisker Ocean is name of new SUV from revived EV startup

Official: Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Group agree to 50/50 merger

2020 Mazda CX-9 gets small updates, big price bump

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS spy shots and video

Study: Midwest stands to gain more than California in transition to clean power

Mercedes' Immendingen test site becomes hub for EV and self-driving car development

2020 Mazda 6 sedan starts at $24,920

Did Mercedes just tease the next AMG GT sports car?

Tesla Model 3 is approved for NYC yellow cab duty