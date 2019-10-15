You're in for a special treat as the folks at IMSA have released a video of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car storming Road Atlanta.

The video gives us the view from the cockpit and has a recording of the car's new V-8 screaming in the back. Yes, the C8.R is the first Corvette race car with an engine in the back, since it is based on Chevy's new mid-engine Corvette.

You’re going to want to turn your volume all the way for this! @CorvetteRacing C8.R at Michelin Raceway @RoadAtlanta! pic.twitter.com/KTCIWfp5bP — IMSA (@IMSA) October 13, 2019

The C8.R's engine was confirmed a week ago to be a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8 with dual overhead cams and a flat-plant crank, a configuration common to the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and some of Ferrari's greatest mid-engine cars. The best part is that a version of the engine is bound for a production model, tipped to be the next Corvette Z06.

The C8.R wasn't racing at Road Atlanta when this video was taken. The car was only taken out for an exhibition run during the past weekend's Petit Le Mans.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car

The C8.R isn't due to start racing until the Rolex 24 at Daytona next January, which is the opening race of the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The C8.R will also be entered in the 2020 World Endurance Championship, meaning we'll see it race at Le Mans. In both series, the car will be entered in the production-based GT classes.

Unfortunately, the past weekend's Petit Le Mans also marked the end of Ford's factory race program for the GT. It means we won't get to see two mid-engine American supercars go head-to-head on the racetrack, unless of course a private team is able to secure a GT race car for future seasons.