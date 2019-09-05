The 2020 Porsche Taycan arrived, marking the true beginning of an electric era for the German automaker. With up to 750 horsepower, an 800-volt electrical system, and a base price of $152,250, the Taycan is an electric car only Porsche would build.

The mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette convertible was teased during the debut of the eighth-generation American supercar. At the time Chevrolet said the convertible would make its debut later this fall. Corvette Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande let it slip that the drop-top would debut "in the October time frame." Now we know.

The refreshed 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro has a price increase of $1,000 over the 2019 model. The updated truck will list from $45,080 when it hits dealerships this fall.

