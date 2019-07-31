The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has been officially revealed and now the brand is ready to let us know about some of the car's finer details.

Corvette Blogger first reported on the mid-engine Corvette's order guide that was published on July 19. The guide goes through the ins and outs of each package and exterior option, and compliments the online configurator Chevy launched following the car's reveal on July 18.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Foremost, the trim package structure is familiar as Chevy is sticking to the 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT names, with 1LT as the base package. Standard equipment for the 1LT will include 8-way power-adjustable GT1 leather seats, a leather-wrapped power tilt/telescope steering wheel, a Bose 10-speaker audio system, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, satellite and HD radio, a 4G LTE wireless hotspot, a 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster that includes a driver information display, remote starting, LED headlights, and a mechanical limited-slip differential. From there, the luxury options grow.

The 2LT trim will add heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, wireless phone charging, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system. Navigation and the Performance Data Recorder are also built into the infotainment system, and the 2LT gets a head-up display, a forward-view camera, and a rear camera mirror. Finally, the 3LT trim, the one shown in most of the photos we've seen, will include leather wrap on the upper instrument panel, door panels, and center console; microfiber on the headliner, visors, and interior pillars; and GT2 seats.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Chevrolet will also offer a wide range of exterior options, including stripe packages, fender hash marks, different wheel finishes, painted calipers, and an engine appearance package with carbon-fiber and special lighting. Buyers looking to spice up the exterior will be able to choose from three different roof finishes, three stripe packages, carbon-fiber ground effects, and six wheel choices. Brake calipers enjoy four color options, and the car will come in a choice of 12 exterior colors. A high-rise spoiler is also on the dealer-installed accessories list, but we saw that in the online configurator. Frankly, it doesn't do the car's already-busy rear end any favors.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Inside, the choices remain bountiful. Buyers will need to step up to the 3LT trim to unlock 10 wild color-combinations. The 1LT and 2LT trims will offer three single color options, and the 2LT will add one two-tone option as well. As has been a GM trend recently, buyers will have a choice of numerous seat belt colors, namely black, red, blue, "Natural," yellow, and orange.

Production is set to kick off this year, but those who haven't placed an order should move quickly. According to GM, the first production run is nearly sold out.