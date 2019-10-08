Buyers looking to race up the Polestar 2 electric car need not fret. Volvo's performance spinoff on Tuesday announced a Performance Pack for the battery-electric sport sedan that will be available from launch.

The pack doesn't add any extra power, though we're sure few will be complaining with the stock output of 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet. Rather, it dials up the chassis and also adds some extras in the cabin.

Included in the pack are Ohlins adjustable dampers, 20-inch forged alloys, and Brembo brakes with 4-piston calipers up front. The pack also includes gold accents for the seatbelts and tire valve caps.

Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's head of chassis development, said the pack was developed to ensure the Polestar 2 has an ideal mix of comfort and performance, something he referred to as the “golden ride.”

Polestar 2

Pricing for the pack in the United States will be announced at a later date, but we've previously heard it will run about $5,000. Polestar has already confirmed that the Polestar 2 will start at $45,000, though the first versions to arrive will be a special Launch Edition priced at $63,000.

Just one powertrain configuration has been announced. It consists of a 78-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and a motor at each axle. The 0-60 mph time should be less than 5.0 seconds and the EPA-rated range is expected to be about 275 miles.

Exact timing for the U.S. is yet to be announced but we know the Polestar 2 starts production in early 2020, at a Volvo plant in Luqiao, China. It will be followed around 2022 by a Polestar 3 SUV. The Polestar 1 is already in production at Polestar's own plant in Chengdu, China.

Anyone interested in the Polestar 2 can reserve the car with a fully refundable deposit. Polestar is planning a fully digital sales model for most markets, though in the U.S. the brand will have franchised dealers whose locations will be in major urban centers.