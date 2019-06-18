Bugatti's next special edition will be unveiled during 2019 Monterey Car Week, The Supercar Blog reported on Friday, citing an anonymous source.

Since launching the Chiron two years ago, Bugatti has added special coach-built versions of the 1,480-horsepower hypercar built in extremely small runs. In the case of the La Voiture Noire unveiled earlier this year, we're talking just one car.

It was during the 2018 Monterey Car Week that Bugatti showed off the Divo, which Bugatti is building in a run of 40 cars. It isn't clear how many examples of the new special edition will be built, but according to the source, there will be more than one and some build slots have already been sold.

Bugatti Divo

Bugatti design chief Frank Heyl in June said the company is building the special cars to meet growing demand from mega-wealthy car lovers. He said there were hundreds of buyers looking to take home a special Bugatti, and most of them already own one or more of the French marque's cars.

To meet this demand, Bugatti is expected to introduce two special editions each year on average.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs the week starting August 11. It concludes on August 18 with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For our complete coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.