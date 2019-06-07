The Pagani Zonda lives to die another day. The firm has cranked out yet another Zonda variant, and this one is purple.

Called the Zonda Zun, the one-off model features a striking purple color and a host of unique exterior appointments. The renderings of the car, which Carscoops published Wednesday, show a custom hood and new carbon-fiber air extractors. The pointy nose is also accentuated with what looks like carbon fiber.

As if the Zonda couldn't look any more wild, Pagani has done some more tweaks to the sides, rear, and roof. New air intakes sit ahead of the rear wheel arches, a swoopy roof scoop attaches to a carbon-fiber fin, which, in turn, flows into the rear wing. Look closely and you'll see a secondary rear wing, which is painted purple to match the car.

With only these photos, it's tough to say what else the Zonda Zun packs. Standard Zonda models feature a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 7.3-liter V-12 that makes around 760 horsepower, but this model could produce more if Pagani massaged the powerplant.

We do know that these one-off Zonda and Huayra models may never actually cease to exist. Pagani said both cars could technically live forever, despite the fact that production has ended for both. The company plans to keep building "new" one-off models based on existing cars, a practice that often costs owners hundreds of thousands of dollars. Recall, the Zonda has been around since 1999, yet bespoke models like this one continue to renew the supercar's lease on life.