A new generation of BMW's 8-Series has arrived, and soon it will be joined by a high-performance M8 variant as well. Here we see the new M8 undergoing its final tests.

Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit concept

Crims better hope Dodge doesn't get around to putting its latest Durango SRT Pursuit concept into production because this beast of a police cruiser has a 797-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 borrowed from a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye. It's quite the sight when putting its power down.

Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

Volkswagen's family of ID electric cars is coming, and the first model has been confirmed as the ID 3, a Golf-sized hatch with at least 200 miles of range. It debuts later this year but is already a hit as more than 10,000 were pre-ordered in just 24 hours.

2020 Porsche Taycan spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another electric car coming soon is the Porsche Taycan. Like the ID 3 above, it's also proven popular as 20,000 enthusiasts have placed deposits, and many more should come in once the car is out in the open.

2021 Ford F-150 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Ford's top-selling F-150 is about to come in for a redesign, with plug-in hybrid and electric options and possibly a new V-8 all planned. Some variants may even feature independent rear suspension, which would be a first for the F-150.

Gruppe5 Motorsport BMW 2002 with V-10 engine

Indiana-based tuner Gruppe5 Motorsport plans an 800-horsepower BMW 2002 race car with the help of some other established tuners. Buyers will have to shell out close to $1 million for the right to own one.

Bentley Continental GT convertible Bavaria special edition

This week we saw Bentley unveil a Continental GT Convertible by Mulliner in a special Bavaria spec. Only one is planned, and it's probably not going to be cheap.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster, 2019 New York International Auto Show

The 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster is a lightweight convertible based on the 911 GT3 Touring model and features a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 with a screaming 502 horsepower. This week we received the all-important pricing information.