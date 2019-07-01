For those with more money than they can spend, meet Awain's Phantom car key. It's a $563,361 key that goes through a process more similar to fine jewelry making rather than manufacturing.

The Dubai-based company offers the Phantom with numerous customization options, but each key has a few standard features. Foremost, every key receives 34.5 karats worth of real diamonds around its outside. From there, various precious stones may be installed. The inner portion features options for wood finishes and a few leather choices in various colors. When it's finished, the key also houses just over six ounces of 18-karat gold.

What could someone do with the money spent on the single car key? He or she could purchase close to three typical homes in the United States, where the average price is $200,000. There's a laundry list of cars one could park in their garage for the money. Yet, Awain says it will make only one Phantom key. Those who configure their own key online must send an inquiry to the company's concierge service. From there, the selection process is shrouded in secrecy.

For others, the company has other options. Awain also sells a $100,000 key and a $55,000 key, both of which feature fewer diamonds though the same amount of solid gold.

Awain's luxurious key is available for Bugatti, Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maybach, Rolls-Royce, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. For what it's worth, it also seems Awain has handily outdone the previous most expensive car key from Koenigsegg. The diamond-encrusted key for a single Agera model cost around $250,000 when it was produced in 2016. That would make it less than half as impressive in certain circles as this one.