The Acura ZDX was unloved in its short-lived time, but with the market's penchant for crossovers, the nameplate could be in for a revival.

That's the word from Car and Driver, which reported Thursday that a new ZDX is under consideration at the Japanese luxury brand. Acura's response to the coupe-like BMW X6, the crossover was based on the Honda Pilot/Acura MDX, but suffered from horrible packaging that created an awful rear seat. It debuted for the 2010 model year, though Acura quickly canned it in 2013 after dismal sales. Less than 10,000 ZDXs were built, and every owner who ever tried to get in the rear certainly hit their head on the roof.

In the ensuing years, Mercedes-Benz and Audi added coupe-like crossovers and Porsche is about to do the same. Crucially, they've added incremental sales to the standard-line crossovers.

2010 Acura ZDX Official Production Reveal

That makes it an appropriate time for the ZDX's return. C/D attended a preview at the Acura Design Studio in California and reported executives like what they see from a few new ZDX mockups. Acura's most direct competitors, Lexus and Infiniti, do not offer a coupe-like crossover, which also makes it a relevant time to strike. Judging by Acura's latest design ethos inspired by the 2016 Precision concept, a new ZDX would likely be a looker, too. We think the looks of the original model have aged pretty well.

Speaking of the Precision concept, C/D also reported that Acura will reveal a production-ready sedan concept at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. It's unclear where the new sedan will sit in the Acura lineup, but it could replace the unloved RLX flagship. It may also usher in the return of the Legend nameplate.