Alfa Romeo has two new special editions it plans to showcase at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, and Formula 1 fans should be delighted.

The Italian luxury brand announced Monday that it will debut the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Racing special-edition models at the Geneva show. Both receive paintwork inspired by Alfa Romeo Racing's latest F1 car, the C38. The special editions feature predominately white bodies with red accents on the hood, roof, and front splitter. The Alfa Romeo logo is also painted onto the hood of both cars to further mimic the F1 racer.

Both cars also receive polished aluminum wheels and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust. The brand said engineers tuned the exhaust specifically for the cars to increase power from the 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, but it's unclear how much more power either car makes. Finally, carbon fiber finds its way to the mirror caps, side skirts, and front bumpers. The Giulia also receives an exposed carbon fiber roof.

2019 Alfa Romeo C38 Formula 1 race car

Inside, the Alfa Romeo Racing special-edition models earn Sparco seats with red stitching and a carbon shell structure. The same lightweight material makes its way to the Alcantara steering wheel and the shift knob for good measure. To cap things off, both the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo Racing editions come with tinted windows and a few luxury features chosen for the models. Each special-edition car receives adaptive cruise control, a Harmon Kardon audio package, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen to handle infotainment functions.

It's unclear if these special-edition cars are part of the increased collaboration between Alfa Romeo Racing's title sponsor Sauber and the brand. Last week, both said they would work together on road cars, which potentially opened the door for Sauber-tuned Alfa Romeo models.

We'll learn more about both special-edition models when the Geneva auto show opens March 5. Alfa Romeo said it also has additional news to share that same day. For our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.