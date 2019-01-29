Aspark Owl EV hypercar charging up for potential Nürburgring record attempt





The Nio EP9 should watch its back because another electric supercar may have a go at the EV lap record around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Aspark, the company behind the Owl electric supercar, may take a crack at the lap record.

Top Gear reported Monday that the company wants to aim for a lap run at the famed German circuit, and the latest performance numbers are fueling the desire. The Owl will now come with 1,150 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque, which is more than double the horsepower Aspark originally planned. Four electric motors provide the power while a battery pack supplies 180 miles of range. The Japanese firm believes the street-legal hypercar will reach 0-62 mph in fewer than 2.0 seconds and top out at 174 mph.

Aspark Owl concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

If the Owl does take on the Nürburgring, it will need to complete the lap in less than 6:45.9, which is what Nio's EP9 did back in 2017. Aspark pointed out that Nio's electric supercar is for the track only, though, which could give Nio an edge. Yet, the report said the Japanese company hasn't ruled out a track edition of the Owl, either, if the market demands it.

For now, the focus is on finishing the road car first. The Owl is expected to make its debut at the 2019 Dubai Motor Show this November ahead of scheduled deliveries in 2020. The company expects the first car will be in a customer's hands by no later than April 2020. Only 50 cars are planned right now with a price tag of $3.54 million at current exchange rates. We assume they're not all sold out yet since Aspark didn't comment on how many it's sold, but for those itching for a Japanese hypercar, it'll take $340,000 to secure a build slot.