Bentley is bringing a race-inspired special edition to the 2019 Geneva auto show

Bentley celebrates its centennial in 2019 (the actual date is July 10), and the automaker is clearly excited.

The British brand has already revealed a special Mulsanne limited to 100 units, each featuring a slice of the original crankshaft that featured in the 1930 8 Litre owned by company founder Walter Owen (W.O.) Bentley.

Furthermore, every Bentley built this year can be fitted with special touches to mark the milestone. And don't forget the massive 66-pound tome highlighting Bentley's history through photos.

But wait, there's more. Bentley will use March's 2019 Geneva International Motor Show to present a new special-edition vehicle inspired by one of the automaker's most iconic racing models. All we have is a single teaser shot, but given the inspiration behind the car we're likely looking at special edition based on Bentley's sportiest model, the Continental GT.

It was in 1919 that engineer W.O. Bentley registered the Bentley brand and showed off the company's first chassis at that year's London auto show. Deliveries of the first cars based on the chassis would commence the next year and an appearance at the Indianapolis 500 would follow in 1922. The onset of the Great Depression in the latter part of the decade brought things to an abrupt halt, and with Bentley unable to pay its debts the brand was taken over by Rolls-Royce in 1931.

