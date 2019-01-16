2019 McLaren Senna VIN 005 heads to auction





Barrett-Jackson will play host to the sale of a 2019 McLaren Senna, a car that has been sold out since it made its debut in 2017. Any party interested will surely need a checking account with well over seven figures if they plan to play ball.

The Senna headed to auction wears the VIN ending in 005 and is one of 500 cars McLaren built in the production run. This example is mighty sinister looking with a Black Amethyst exterior color over black accents. The hue gives off a deep purple vibe in some lighting conditions, a proper exotic touch to McLaren's lightest supercar ever.

2019 McLaren Senna (VIN 005), via Barrett-Jackson

Like every other Senna, there's a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 on hand that produces 789 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The power, along with the car's slippery shape, lets the Senna clip of 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds and 0-124 mph happens in only 6.8 seconds.

Keeping a foot mashed into the throttle will eventually take the supercar to a top speed of 211 mph. As we've said in the past, the figures are absolutely worthy of the Senna name.

McLaren named the supercar after the late Ayrton Senna, who snagged three Formula 1 world championships driving for McLaren.

Around the track, where the supercar is most at home, the Senna creates 1,400 pounds worth of downforce to stick the car to the pavement. The supercar also weighs just 2,641 pounds and features McLaren's ProActive Chassis Control system.

Double wishbones and the front and rear include adaptive dampers interconnected hydraulicly. Sensors relay info, which the suspension uses to adjust damping in just two milliseconds, while Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires ensure maximum grip.

It'll likely be some time before new Senna owners are ready to part ways with their $1 million supercars, so those who missed out on the initial purchase wave will need to act quickly at the Barrett-Jackson auction scheduled for Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona.