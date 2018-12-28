Owner takes Bugatti Chiron to its top speed

Follow Viknesh



While most owners of the Bugatti Chiron will never come close to the top speed potential of their cars, some are more than happy to push their cars to the limit.

One owner recently did just that at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in West Palm Beach, Florida, a site with a 2.3-mile straight that used to serve as a landing strip for the space shuttle program. The run was made during one of the public Straight Line Aerodynamic Testing days held at the site, where up to 30 drivers can take their cars to the limit in a safe environment.

As the video shows, the Chiron has no problem reaching its top speed of 261 mph. An 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 pumping out 1,480 horsepower kind of guarantees that.

However, the Chiron is almost certainly capable of even higher speeds, though Bugatti limits things to the 261 mph figure due to safety concerns. The automaker in the past has cited the need for adequate braking zones and tire integrity at such insane speeds.

Bugatti CEO Stefan Winkelmann in September said that he imagines the Chiron could reach a top speed of 280 mph, enough to reclaim the production car land speed record from Koenigsegg's Agera RS, which in 2017 reached 277.9 mph. However, Winkelmann doesn't plan to make an attempt on the record in the Chiron. He said in an interview earlier this month that performance to him means more than just top speed.