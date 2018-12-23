Ferrari special exhibition marks Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday





Michael Schumacher

The Ferrari Museum plans to honor Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher with a special exhibition to mark his 50th birthday.

According to an announcement from the museum on Wednesday, the exhibition will be filled with the memorable events and artifacts from the seven-time world champion's tenure as a Ferrari driver. Schumacher clinched five consecutive titles in F1 from 2000 to 2004. He also helped Ferrari secure six manufacturer's titles from 1996 through 2006. The retired-F1 driver also handed his time and skills to Ferrari to help develop road cars as a driver and later a consultant.

Other parts of the exhibit will document his contribution to road car programs and highlight his importance at the Italian marque.

Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2001 race car from the 2001 Formula 1 World Championship

Schumacher will celebrate his 50th birthday in recovery after the star driver suffered severe head injuries in 2013. During a vacation in France, Schumacher fell and hit his head with enough force to crack his helmet open. He was rushed to the hospital to remove blood clots. Almost five years later to the date, Dec. 29, 2013, updates on his health have been few and far between per the family's wishes for privacy. It's understood Schumacher is unable to walk or speak.

The special exhibition will be brought to life via a partnership with the "Keep Fighting" initiative. Schumacher's family launched the non-profit organization in 2016 to help any individual suffering and attempting recovery after a serious accident.

The Ferrari Museum will open the exhibition on Jan. 3, 2019, as Schumacher celebrates his 50th birthday the same day.