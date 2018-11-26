Audi TT to morph into sedan? Not so fast says Audi boss





Audi TT Sportback Concept

Earlier this month, reports spread that Audi gave the OK to a four-door TT sedan, but that's not the case, according to an Audi executive.

Audi technical chief, Ulrich Hackenberg, rebuked the original report from British publication Auto Express in comments he made to Car Advice in a report Tuesday.

"Where the recent stories came from, I don’t know," he said. He went on to say a four-door TT would not do justice to the nameplate's heritage. A "family car" TT would be "quite difficult," he added.

However, the idea of a four-door TT isn't nonsense. Hackenberg said Audi had once drawn plans for a full family of TT cars. It's unclear what the family of TT cars included, but Audi did show off the TT Sportback concept in 2014, which seemed to preview a more functional TT car. Today, those plans are off the table, the executive admitted.

He cited strained resources as the company works on traditional gasoline engines and diesel, and a shift toward electrification and future powertrains. With the company focused on powertrain development, there wasn't a budget for a family of TT sports cars. But, he didn't sound the alarm on the current TT's death. Hackenberg said the brand is "happy" with the sport's car at the moment.

Audi also showed a high-riding TT Offroad concept in 2014, and that car will reach production as the Q4. The brand confirmed such a model will slot between the Q3 and Q5 and bow in 2019.