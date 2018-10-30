Daimler open to another collaboration with Tesla

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

At one point, Daimler owned 10 percent of Tesla. That was back in 2009 when the German auto giant acquired stock in Tesla in an effort to collaborate and develop electric car technology.

However, as it started to become clear that electric cars were popular with some buyers, Daimler in 2014 decided to sell its stake in Tesla to separate its own technology from that of Tesla. But that doesn't mean Daimler won't work again with Tesla in the future.

The information comes from Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche, who in an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita during this month's 2018 Paris auto show said he doesn't regret selling the shares in Tesla and that the move doesn't exclude the possibility of "a cooperation in the future."

Mercedes-Benz is currently preparing a number of hybrid and electric vehicles. The most notable right now is the 2020 EQC. A small crossover SUV, this electric machine boasts a range of over 200 miles in base trim and a 0-60 mph time in under 5.0 seconds.

More EQ vehicles are set to follow after the EQC arrives in local showrooms in the first half of 2020. An EQA compact hatch and an EQS flagship sedan shouldn't be far behind. And if Daimler has its tech dialed in then there's not much of a reason to collaborate with Tesla. Daimler likely learned all it needed to know and can continue forging its own EV path alone going forward. Further, with the recent volatility in the Tesla stock, it's probably a smart move for Daimler to focus its cash in other spaces and investments.

