2019 Race of Champions heads to Mexico





Race of Champions 2019 Mexico City

The Race of Champions will head to Latin America for the first time. Organizers announced Tuesday that 2019's running will take place in Mexico City after the Mexican capital won the right to host the event.

The world's best racers will compete at the Foro Sol which forms part of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez where Mexico's Formula 1 race is held. Organizers will construct a purpose-built track within the Foro Sol itself, which will give spectators eyes on the action at all times. Mexico City follows Saudi Arabia, Miami, and London as a few of the former host cities for the championship race.

Dating back over 30 years, the Race of Champions pits the world's best drivers from various motorsport disciplines in identical cars on one track. The challenge comes in each driver working to understand the specific car developed for the race and adapting their skills to something potentially entirely new to each driver.

Names such as Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso from F1 have raced NASCAR stars Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson and others. Other racers, such as IndyCar's Juan Pablo Montoya (who won in 2017) and Le Mans-winner Tom Kristensen have taken to the Race of Champions in the past. Local Mexican motorsport stars will have the chance to take on the world's best, too.

The 2019 running will open on January 19 for the Race of Champions Nations Cup. Racers will be organized into teams by the nation they represent to find out which country reigns fastest. On January 20, the racers will shed their national identity and battle to become the title champion.

Tickets cost around $75 and the organization will sell 20,000 in total. Those interested are urged to move quickly before the event sells out.