100th Porsche 911 customized by Singer stops by Jay Leno's Garage

A Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer is true automotive art. It also happens to be built to perform at incredibly high levels, commands tremendous cash to purchase, and captures the hearts and minds of anyone fortunate enough to spot one in the wild. That is slowly becoming a a more likely proposition as Singer rolls out more cars. In fact, the California company has produced its 100th example and brought it to Jay Leno's Garage.

Singer's Director of Client Relations, Tim Gregorio, stops by with the Lunar Silver Singer. He says that Singer started as a passion project and has since morphed into a global business. The very first car was shown in 2009 at The Quail-A Motorsports Gathering held during Monterey Car Week and the first order came at that event. After that, the demand began to snowball thanks to word of mouth.

That's impressive considering the narrow range of Porsche 911 models Singer will modify. Well, "models" isn't the right term. It's just the 964 generation, which was built from 1990 to 1994, and Singer will only work on coupes and targas. Porsche built a fewer than 64,000 of them, so there are plenty out there ripe for modification, but that's still a limited sandbox in which to play. Yet Singer continues to innovate, as shown by its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study.

Speaking of light weight, the 100th build weighs in at just 2,670 pounds thanks to a carbon-fiber hood, fenders, decklid, bumpers, and roof around a steel monocoque. Performance is provided by Singer's 4.0-liter flat-6 engine, which produces 390 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque. This mill is modified from the original 3.6-liter flat-6 that came in the car. Singer believes the upgraded 4.0-liter is it's "sweet spot" engine, in that it delivers a a level of power that provides just the right amount of driving pleasure.

Beyond the driving experience a Singer provides, it's the details that treat the eye. Every bit of the 100th car has been reworked. From the hood lid supports to the carbon-fiber and nickel-plated bumperettes, Singer thinks of ways to improve upon every bit of the car. Singer's credo is to distill a 964 Porsche 911 down to what makes it great, then optimize that greatness.

And Singer continues to do just that after 100 cars and nearly ten years in business.