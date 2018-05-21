Koenigsegg Agera RS “Gryphon” crashed...again

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Koenigsegg Agera RS “Gryphon” crash on May 17, 2018 - Image via Teknikens Värld Enlarge Photo

On May 11, 2017, a Koenigsegg Agera RS commissioned by American collector Manny Khoshbin crashed at the hands of a Koenigsegg test driver during routine pre-delivery testing at a track in Trollhättan, Sweden.

A year later, almost to the day, the same car has crashed again—on a stretch of road next to the same track where last year's crash happened.

Photos of the wrecked car have been posted to Teknikens Värld. From what we can tell, the damage looks relatively mild so the car should be repairable.

According to the Swedish publication, the latest crash occurred on May 17 and it was the car's first outing since being rebuilt after last year's crash. Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

The particular Agera RS is known as the Gryphon and features a bare carbon exterior with gold accents. After its first mishap, Koenigsegg decided to rebuild the car and retain it as a demonstration model, while building a new example for its original buyer.

The Agera RS, with its available 1,341-horsepower output, is currently the fastest production car in the world, with another example having set a 277.9 mph top speed last November. Production of the car has now come to an end but Koenigsegg is already working on a successor. It's thought to be due next March at the 2019 Geneva auto show.

We've reached out to Koenigsegg for official comment on the latest crash and will update the article if necessary.