Watch a Porsche 919 race car cruise through New York City

May 5, 2018
Porsche has created a version of its already legendary 919 Hybrid race car to serve as a tribute machine for everything the car accomplished during its recent racing career in the World Endurance Championship.

Built without the burden of motorsport regulations, the car has been made even faster and is now called the 919 Evo. It's on a global journey to say goodbye to racing fans and hello to new lap records at as many circuits as possible, beating the times of F1 cars along the way. The 919 Evo also managed to make a run right through New York City.

The Porsche brand first came to the States through New York, so this return to the Big Apple makes sense. Somewhat. Who cares really, because seeing a 919 run through Manhattan is an amazing sight to behold.

Porsche 919 Evo at Spa

Porsche teamed the 919 Evo with a Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid for the trip through the big city. Cyclists and folks out walking must've received quite a shock as the mighty race car roared on past. And what a noise it must've made as its 2.0-liter turbocharged V-4 engine roared away.

Next up the car will travel to the Nürburgring before a bit more travel throughout Europe. After that there's some highlights in Asia before heading back to Spa and then on to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer. And this fall, the Porsche 919 Evo will return to American soil and eventually make it all the way out to California to run around Laguna Seca.

We will be watching this amazing car every step of the way, and we look forward to more glorious footage and heart stopping lap times.

