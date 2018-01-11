Daniil Kvyat back in F1 as Ferrari development driver

Jan 11, 2018
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat has a chance to redeem himself in Formula 1 after being booted from Toro Rosso last season.

The Russian youngster has been signed as a development driver by Ferrari for 2018, the Italian squad confirmed Wednesday.

It was thought Kvyat could be signed by Williams as a replacement for the retiring Felipe Massa, but the British squad is currently thought to have picked fellow Russian driver Sergey Sirotkin as its teammate for Lance Stroll in the new season.

Should Kvyat be able to prove himself at Ferrari, there's the slightest of chances he could replace Kimi Räikkönen in 2019. Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne last month suggested the Finn might be dropped after 2018 if he doesn't produce a more consistent performance.

“Probably this is the last season to find the right key and we must do it,” Marchionne said in reference to Räikkönen's performance.

At the time, Marchionne pointed out Charles Leclerc as someone who could replace Räikkönen. The French youngster has been signed as a driver for Sauber for 2018, along with Marcus Ericsson.

Kvyat made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2014 and after showing some initial promise was promoted to Red Bull Racing the following season. However, he was eventually demoted back to Toro Rosso midway through the 2016 season after some mixed performance, including causing a crash at the start of the Russian Grand Prix.

More from High Gear Media

 
 
