Aston Martin could build electric sports car to rival Tesla Roadster





2019 Aston Martin Vantage

The 2020 Tesla Roadster revealed late last year could face competition from a brand that knows a thing or two about sports cars. Auto Express reported today that Aston Martin is considering an all-electric sports car to rival the forthcoming Roadster.

The electric sports car could push Aston Martin into greater realms of electrification and challenge Tesla's Roadster, which the Silicon Valley-based carmaker claimed will be the quickest accelerating car in the world. However, an ambitious project like an electric Aston Martin sports car likely won't come until later next decade. The British brand will be busy launching a new car every year through 2022, and in the process, Aston Martin will heavily expand its electrification options.

CEO Andy Palmer confirmed Aston Martin will not introduce plug-in hybrids, however, and future cars will employ 48-volt mild-hybrid systems. The ultimate goal, he said, is to offer pure electric cars without the complexity plug-in hybrids bring from an engineering standpoint. In the near term, the Rapide sedan is expected to be released as an electric car this year.

Should Aston Martin give an all-electric sports car the green light, it will have to rival the 2020 Roadster's pretty incredible specs. Tesla claimed the next-generation Roadster will dispatch the quarter mile in 8.8 seconds, and feature a top speed of 250 mph. A 200 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack is slated to provide 620 miles of range and feed two motors in the rear and one up front for all-wheel drive. Palmer didn't seem worried about his brand's capability, though.

2020 Tesla Roadster

Palmer named three key areas of development for electric cars: weight, aerodynamic drag, and rolling resistance. "Sports car manufacturers, and us in particular, are really good at mastering [these areas]." He added Aston Martin's expertise gives it a clear advantage over Tesla to build a lightweight electric sports car.

The hypothetical electric sports car could ride on Aston Martin's aluminum-intensive platform that the DB11 and Vantage currently use. The brand engineered the architecture to support electric powertrains for the future, and it could very well be the basis for a proper Tesla Roadster rival.