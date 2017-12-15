2018 Infiniti QX80, 2018 Cadillac CTS-V, 2018 Jeep Wrangler: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive, Tucson, Arizona Enlarge Photo

We took a spin in the updated 2018 Infiniti QX80; slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V; and put the new 2018 Jeep Wrangler to the test. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler is new for 2018 and we drove it. Our impression? Jeep has done an impressive job of making the Wrangler more accessible to everyone while still keeping its capability intact.

Volkswagen will debut the new 2019 Jetta sedan at the 2018 Detroit auto show in January. The automaker released a sketch giving us an idea of what the new car will look like. Spoiler: It looks like a Jetta.

We spent a week with the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V and learned a few things. Mainly, that it guzzles gas, has a chassis that should be a benchmark for the Germans, and brakes that are so good we can't finish this sentence.

McLaren unveiled the Senna hypercar. Already sold out, this $1 million creation is all about aerodynamics and being fast on the race track while still being street legal. All 500 units were snapped up before you read this story.

Infiniti refreshed the large 2018 QX80 SUV and we took it a spin. With new design details, some updated tech, and a luxurious cabin, this aging dinosaur is looking to stay competitive with rivals.