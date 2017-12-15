Toyota readies Le Mans prototype-inspired GR supercar concept

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Toyota GT Super Sport concept debuting at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon Enlarge Photo

Toyota will use next month’s 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon tuning fest to present a supercar concept with a design influenced by the hugely successful TS050 Hybrid Le Mans prototype that competes in the World Endurance Championship.

The concept is called the GR Super Sport, and Toyota says it was built to show how the latest technologies developed for motorsports, namely the WEC, can be incorporated in something resembling a road car.

The “GR” in the name not only references Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport department but also the recently established GR performance sub-brand. There are rumors GR, which may end up bring rebranded TRD for the United States, will be the brand under which Toyota sells its modern-day Supra.

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

You’ll notice that parts of the design of the GR Super Sport are common to the Supra, albeit exaggerated. This can be seen particularly in the shape of the fenders and greenhouse.

It’s possible that the concept will contain similar hybrid technology to that used in the TS050 Hybrid, which in detuned form may eventually make its way into the Supra. The powertrain of the TS050 consists of a twin-turbo V-8 and electric motor combo at the rear axle and a single electric motor at the front axle.

We’ll have more details soon as the Tokyo Auto Salon opens its doors on January 12. Among the other attractions on Toyota’s stand will be the TS050 Hybrid, the Yaris WRC rally car, and some of the offerings from the GR brand such as the 86 GR and Yaris GRMN. Catch the rest of our coverage on the salon over at our dedicated hub.