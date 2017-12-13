UK insurer first to offer discount for self-driving car tech





Tesla Autopilot Enlarge Photo

Tesla drivers in the United Kingdom have all the more reason to engage the car's AutoPilot system when in the appropriate situation. Direct Line, a British auto insurer, will now offer a 5 percent discount on premiums for drivers who use the self-driving technology.

The system's use is actually in Direct Line's favor since the insurer will gain valuable data to understand how self-driving technology impacts safety, and subsequently, the price of insurance premiums. That's correct: an insurance company wants drivers to take a break. The company told Reuters in a report published in early December that because the driver is still chiefly in charge while using AutoPilot, the procedures to insure the Model S or Model X is no different.

The discount is simply a bid to learn from the technology and understand how auto insurance will change in the future.

Early research, according to the report, showed the likelihood of a crash dropped 40 percent for drivers who regularly use AutoPilot.

Tesla has previously claimed its AutoPilot system houses fully self-driving capability, but the software required to enable it isn't ready just yet. The statement has prompted some to scoff at the idea of self-driving technology minus the use of Lidar systems, which are not included in today's Model S and Model X vehicles. Specifically, a GM executive called Tesla CEO Elon Musk "full of crap" over the claim.