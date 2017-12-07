Could Maserati follow Alfa Romeo with F1 return?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Maserati logo Enlarge Photo

Could Maserati be about to follow in the footsteps of fellow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand Alfa Romeo and make a return to Formula 1?

According to Auto Express’ sources, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne is preparing a similar deal to the one between Alfa Romeo and Sauber for Maserati and American F1 team Haas.

It would mean Maserati would be a title sponsor and technical partner to Haas, as opposed to an actual F1 constructor or power unit supplier. A similar deal also exists between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing.

Maserati’s deal is rumored to be valued at $23.56 million, which Auto Express reports is effectively the sum Haas is paying Ferrari for use of its power units each season. Recall, Marchionne is also chairman of Ferrari.

In return for its sponsorship dollars, Maserati would get to prominently feature its trident logo on the team’s car. The team would also likely be rebranded Maserati Haas.

There is one other boon for Ferrari in particular. Together with the Alfa Romeo Sauber and Maserati Haas teams, Ferrari would be able to lead a 3-team voting bloc against the FIA’s proposed changes to power unit regulations for the 2021 season. Only in November, Marchionne threatened to pull Ferrari out of F1 over some of the proposed changes.

Maserati has a rich history with F1. The team was present for the inaugural season in 1950 and was present in the sport, either as a constructor or power unit supplier, up until the late 1960s. The legendary Juan Manuel Fangio also drove a Maserati to his world championships in 1954 and 1957.

Stay tuned.