Maserati models get extra stylish Nerissimo package

2018 Maserati Levante Nerissimo Enlarge Photo

Maseratis are already stylish vehicles, but you can now up the wow factor just a tad more with a styling package called Nerissimo.

Maserati announced the package on Thursday at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, presenting it on a 2018 Levante and Quattroporte. It will also be available on the 2018 Ghibli.

It adds Nero black paint for the body together with shadow chrome on the grille, side vent and trunk lid accents. As an alternative, the Nerissimo package can also be ordered with Nero Ribelle or Grigio Maratea paint finishes.

2018 Maserati Quattroporte Nerissimo Enlarge Photo

The black theme doesn’t end there. The Maserati logos and other various badges also get a shadow chrome finish. And also getting clothed in black are the window surrounds and exhaust tips. The result is both chic and a little sinister, which is exactly what you want from Italian sport sedan or SUV.

Maserati also used the L.A. Auto Show to present its recently updated 2018 Ghibli and Gran Turismo models. Both have received subtle exterior tweaks inspired by 2014’s Alfieri concept car, along with some interior touches and new technology.

