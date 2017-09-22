Pirelli releases reborn and modernized tires for 1950s to 1970s European sports cars

News
Pirelli Collezione tires for vintage European sports carsEnlarge Photo
Tires, though often overlooked, can make or break a car. Much of a car's character can be found in the patches of rubber that we sometimes take for granted. It's why selecting tires for vintage sports cars can be so painstakingly difficult, and sometimes nearly impossible.
Pirelli aims to ease that level of difficulty with the announcement of its "Collezione" range or tires developed specifically for vintage European sports cars built between the mid-1950s and late 1970s.
Much has changed since many European sports cars rolled off the assembly line, including tire technology. Pirelli has worked to ensure the driving characteristics associated with the original tires are fully embodied in these new tires. The tires also mimic the original styles and designs, right down to the period-correct sidewall lettering. Of course, with modern technology, these tires are also safer and perform better than their predecessors.
Owners of sports cars and other classic vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Jaguar, and more will be delighted to see Pirelli has specifically zoned in all these small, but passionate, niches to ensure proper replacements are available. Aside from the more general applications of these new tires across many makes and models, Pirelli also announced it has developed five different tire sizes for Porsche 911s prior to 1989, and a new tire size has been introduced to celebrate the Lancia Flaminia's 60th birthday.
Not to be left out, owners of vintage sports cars born from rally racing can take solace in a reborn P7 Corsa Classic range tire. Pirelli says this tire is a reinterpretation of the tires that defined Group B rally racing, and they fit a wide variety of European cars with rally-inspired heritage.
The following tires are reborn under the Collezione line:
Each tire is offered in various sizes. Pricing ranges from $236 to $473 per tire. Pirelli says these tires can be purchased from Pirelli P Zero World in Los Angeles and the Porsche tires can be had through the U.S. Porsche dealer network.
