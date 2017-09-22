Pirelli releases reborn and modernized tires for 1950s to 1970s European sports cars





Pirelli Collezione tires for vintage European sports cars Enlarge Photo

Tires, though often overlooked, can make or break a car. Much of a car's character can be found in the patches of rubber that we sometimes take for granted. It's why selecting tires for vintage sports cars can be so painstakingly difficult, and sometimes nearly impossible.

Pirelli aims to ease that level of difficulty with the announcement of its "Collezione" range or tires developed specifically for vintage European sports cars built between the mid-1950s and late 1970s.

Much has changed since many European sports cars rolled off the assembly line, including tire technology. Pirelli has worked to ensure the driving characteristics associated with the original tires are fully embodied in these new tires. The tires also mimic the original styles and designs, right down to the period-correct sidewall lettering. Of course, with modern technology, these tires are also safer and perform better than their predecessors.

Owners of sports cars and other classic vehicles from Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Jaguar, and more will be delighted to see Pirelli has specifically zoned in all these small, but passionate, niches to ensure proper replacements are available. Aside from the more general applications of these new tires across many makes and models, Pirelli also announced it has developed five different tire sizes for Porsche 911s prior to 1989, and a new tire size has been introduced to celebrate the Lancia Flaminia's 60th birthday.

Not to be left out, owners of vintage sports cars born from rally racing can take solace in a reborn P7 Corsa Classic range tire. Pirelli says this tire is a reinterpretation of the tires that defined Group B rally racing, and they fit a wide variety of European cars with rally-inspired heritage.

The following tires are reborn under the Collezione line:

Cinturato CA67: For 1950s cars, including the Aston Martin DB5, Ferrari 250 GT, and Mercedes 300SL Gullwing.

Cinturato CN72: For 1960s cars, this tire originally equipped the entire Ferrari range, as well as the Maserati 4000 and 5000. It can also be used on the Aston Martin DB6, Ferrari Daytona, Lamborghini Miura P400, and the original Maserati Ghibli.

Aston Martin DB6, Ferrari Daytona, Lamborghini Miura P400, and the original Maserati Ghibli. Cinturato CN36: Created for the Ferrari Dino in 1968, this tire also fits Porsche 911, Fiat Dino, and Mercedes 280.

Cinturato CN12: For 1970s cars, including Lamborghini Miura, Maserati Bora, Aston Martin DB4, and Jaguar E-Type.

Cinturato P7: A 1970s rally racing tire that fits the Porsche 911 G, among others.

Cinturato P5: Developed for Jaguar in the late 1970s, this tire can be used as a replacement tire for those cars again today.

P7 Corsa Classic range: Offered in wet or dry versions, this motorsport tire fits such cars as the Ferrari 308, Fiat 131 Abarth, and Audi Quattro GrB.



Each tire is offered in various sizes. Pricing ranges from $236 to $473 per tire. Pirelli says these tires can be purchased from Pirelli P Zero World in Los Angeles and the Porsche tires can be had through the U.S. Porsche dealer network.













