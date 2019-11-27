Bentley design chief Stefan Sielaff in 2017 was given the additional task of overseeing the Mulliner personalization department in preparation for a ramp up in the number of coach-built specials like 2016's Grand Limousine and 2017's Grand Convertible.

While both those models closely resemble the Mulsanne on which they are based, Bentley's next coach-built special could be the brand's most dramatic yet.

Autocar reported on Wednesday that Bentley is considering building a speedster with a design inspired by the EXP 100 GT concept unveiled earlier this year to mark Bentley's centennial. If given the green light, 12 of the cars would be built, with deliveries to commence in 2021.

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept

The Continental GT Convertible's underpinnings would be the logical choice for the speedster, which Autocar reported is being designed as a strict two-seater and with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 as the sole power source. In the Continental GT Convertible, the engine delivers a handy 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque and sees the car sprint to 62 mph in just 3.7 seconds. A lighter speedster could potentially be even quicker.

Ferrari has been building one-off cars for years through its Special Projects program catering to ultra-wealthy individuals seeking something their friends and neighbors can't buy, and more recently Bugatti and McLaren have jumped into the game with their own low-volume series. Rolls-Royce has been a bit more cautious but has tested the waters in recent years, unveiling the imposing Sweptail in 2017.

Some automakers have also dabbled with continuation cars, including Bentley which in September announced plans to build 12 new versions of the 1929 Bentley Team Blower pre-war racers.