2019 Hyundai Santa Fe teased ahead of Geneva debut

Teaser for 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe debuting at 2018 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Hyundai on Thursday announced that a next-generation Santa Fe, the nameplate's fourth iteration, will be unveiled in early March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

The automaker also released a teaser shot to build excitement, revealing a handsome design that almost looks like an Audi in its execution.

All Hyundai will say about the vehicle is that it will be loaded with the latest electronic driving aids. One of these will be a rear cross traffic alert system with integrated automatic emergency braking, which should prove useful when backing out of a spot with limited visibility.

Another is said to be an industry-first technology, though it's a bit embarrassing for mankind that Hyundai felt the need to install it. The system will warn the driver when exiting the vehicle if he or she has forgotten an occupant in the rear seat. Hyundai calls it Rear Occupant Alert, and yes it's real.

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The teaser depicts a 3-row model, though it’s a safe bet Hyundai is also planning another generation of the 2-row Santa Fe Sport.

Prototypes have been spotted testing in the wild. The design is definitely evolutionary, though there are some subtle differences between it and its predecessor. For example, the side mirrors are now positioned on the doors instead of at the base of the A-pillars. The headlights also adopt a split design where the daytime running lights sit at the top near the leading edge of the hood and the main projectors form a vertical stack below. This is the new look for Hyundai's SUVs and has already appeared on the Kona subcompact.

Look for sales to start in the second half of the year, meaning we should see the vehicle arrive as a 2019 model.

We'll have all the details soon as the new Santa Fe is scheduled to make its debut on March 6 at the Geneva show. In the meantime, learn about other cars appearing at the show by heading to our dedicated hub.