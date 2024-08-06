The GV80 Coupes drives how it looks, which is sporty

Genesis sorted out its camera-based suspension system

The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe costs $81,300, which is more than the Audi Q8 and BMW X6

Genesis has slicked back its roofline while it aims for coupe-like SUV rivals with the 2025 GV80 Coupe.

The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe, now in dealerships, is a sportier two-row take on the three-row SUV namesake. Think of it as a rival for the Audi Q8, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe—but with a higher sticker price. Dream big, they said.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe goes turbo-6 for all

Every GV80 Coupe has a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 under the hood hooked to a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. It carries a locking center differential and electronic limited-slip rear differential. Base cars have 375 hp and 391 lb-ft of torque, but I didn’t get to drive this model. The E-Supercharger model adds a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to the turbo-6 to up output to 409 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque. The V-8 is dead at Genesis, and the GV80’s 2.5-liter turbo-4 base engine is nowhere to be found in the GV80 Coupe.

The GV80 Coupe’s quick. Genesis didn’t talk numbers, but I’d estimate it at about five seconds from 0-60 mph with the E-Supercharger system. That’s a hair quicker than the Audi Q8 and slower than the BMW X6. Notably, both the Germans can be had with fire-breathing twin-turbo V-8s that rip off the line. But both have prices that rip apart bank accounts accordingly. The base turbo-6 in the GV80 Coupe’s going to be a tick slower than what I experienced, but probably not by much. File the GV80 Coupe in the “quick enough” category.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe dynamically delivers on its design

The Genesis GV80 looks sporty and moves pretty quickly, but its soft ride and overboosted steering deliver a comfort-oriented ride. The looks don’t match the handling. Those two things align with the GV80 Coupe.

As I pulled onto the rain-soaked street the GV80 Coupe’s steering was notably heavy and movements felt like I was cranking the new three-spoke steering wheel through syrup. I got used to it, eventually, but it’s over compensating and doesn't give much feedback as to what’s going on with the Michelin all-season tires.

Strong, progressive brakes grab early in the pedal travel. You’ve been warned, so when you’re flung forward at the first stoplight, remember this moment.

The adaptive dampers hook up to a camera system that reads the road ahead to adjust for what’s coming. Previous iterations of this system tested in the G80 Sport sedan proved the system was too often a step behind. This resulted in a few extra up-and-down motions, especially in Comfort mode. My first experience with the GV80 Coupe indicated Genesis might’ve finally gotten the system right. Hustling over train tracks quicker than you probably should didn’t upset the Bering Blue crossover despite riding on the E-Supercharger model’s standard 22-inch wheels. Linking together long sweepers never broke the GV80 Coupe’s composure, and bridge joints didn’t seem to faze the suspension. At 5,159 pounds, though, the GV80 Coupe never felt light on its rubber feet or ready to dance.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

In Sport+ mode the traction and stability control systems supposedly turn off to allow for more fun. On a gravel road in Sport+ model with the center differential locked the systems instantly cut power and activated the stability control when we tried to drift sideways around a sweeper. We were on gravel and these systems were indicated to be off and or dialed back. Why no fun, Genesis?

Sport+ mode, which is only on the E-Supercharger model, quickens the GV80 Coupe’s pulse. Its firmer shifts could be felt with authority, the transmission remapped to hold gears longer, and the idle climbed from 750 to 1,000 rpm. Oh, and the digital gauge cluster needles changed to a graphic that looked like they are lit on fire. It’s ok to LOL, I did. It’s fun.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis provides an amplified sound track into the GV80 Coupe should drivers choose to dig into the touchscreen’s menus. Choices include Largest Change, Moderate Change, Smallest Change, and Off. Largest Change in Sport+ mode filled the cabin with snaps, crackles, and fake pops from the turbo-6 that sounded synthetic and induced snickers. Turning the synthesizer off was just fine and the engine sounds similar to that of the turbo-6 in the G70: Muffled, a little distant, and like a gruffer German turbo-6 behind a thick wall of sound deadening.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe stuns as others stumble

As rivals lose their way and get fussy with design language Genesis has hit its stride. The GV80 Coupe takes the three-row’s shape and changes the proportions.

The GV80 and GV80 Coupe are the same dimensions in nearly every way including width, wheelbase, and the Coupe’s actually an inch longer. The rakish roofline plays a visual trick that lowers the entire SUV giving it a sportier vibe, and also accentuates the rear fender flares. Fetching 22-inch wheels fill the wheels.

From the jewel-like twin strip LED matrix headlights and fender strips of chrome to the integrated rear roof spoiler matched with the almost ducktail-style lip on the tailgate, the GV80 Coupe is the least fussy and most elegant design in the segment on the right side of the Porsche Cayenne, which feels like a stretch goal here. BMW, start taking notes now.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe coddles occupants

Inside the GV80 Coupe is mostly the same as the GV80 three-row, which was updated for 2025. It’s mostly good.

The low dashboard is dominated by a single 27.0-inch piece of glass. The left side houses the digital gauge cluster and the right side consists of the touchscreen. A small touchscreen sits beneath on the center console for climate controls, but there are knobs for the temperature and audio controls. The Germans have forgotten what those are.

The leather-lined cabin can be optioned with blue leather and orange seat belts, which I highly recommend. The three-spoke steering wheel is thick, and features a flattened bottom. The available carbon fiber trim looks at home, and the weave can be felt through the shiny lacquer. Passengers will note that only the driver’s seat gets a massage function.

Anyone riding in the back will find a generous 38.7 inches of legroom. Headroom barely suffers in the GV80 Coupe with a mere 0.8 inches lopped off compared to the three-row. At 5-foot-10 I had plenty of air above my head. More importantly, the quilted leather rear seat backs power-recline, which is just lovely. Cargo space drops by 6.2 cubic feet to a healthy 30.3 cubic feet of space behind the second row.

2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe

Genesis GV80 Coupe aims for the pricing sky

The sticker shock for Genesis shoppers is going to hit hard. The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe costs $81,300 including a $1,350 destination charge.

That’s $6,405 more than an Audi Q8 and $5,625 more than a BMW X6. In fact, that’s more expensive than a loaded Audi Q8 with four-corner air suspension. The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe costs more, but it’s only available with an AMG badge in the U.S., for now. A Porsche Cayenne Coupe costs about $10,000 more than the Genesis, but the driving experience will be sharper.

Genesis shoppers will note the GV80 Coupe costs $22,250 more than the three-row GV80. This is the Porsche business model of charging more for less. And that isn’t taking into account the $5,800 the more powerful E-Supercharger model tacks onto the bill with those pretty 22-inch wheels.

Genesis has figured out its fancy suspension system and paired driving dynamics to match the GV80’s design (at least in Coupe form). They’ve also figured out that drivers will pay for pretty.

Genesis paid for a night in a hotel and dinner to bring you this first-hand experience.