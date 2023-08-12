The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq is now just months out from starting production, and Cadillac this week confirmed the starting price. The company also said it's sitting down with customers to help them configure their cars, one of which is musician Lenny Kravitz.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac also showed off its electric Escalade, the 2025 Escalade IQ. The full-size SUV sports three seats, a range estimate of 450 miles, and a maximum 750 hp on tap.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster

Hennessey took the wraps off the new Venom F5 Revolution Roadster. Just 12 of the open-top hypercars will be built, each with 1,817 hp and a $3 million price tag.

2025 BMW M5 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the future cars we spotted this week was the BMW M5 Touring. The super station wagon starts sales in 2024 but it isn't clear whether BMW will launch it in the U.S.

2024 Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We also spotted an update for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class being readied. Mercedes remains quiet on just what is planned, but the regular G-Class may lose the option of a V-8, which would leave the engine as an AMG exclusive.

MegaRexx MegaRaptor

North Carolina's MegaRexx continues to churn out its Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty pickup trucks and SUVs. It's taller and wider than the already huge Super Duty, and this week we put one to the test.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Golden Era - Photo credit: Bugatti

And finally, Bugatti came out with a bespoke version of its Chiron Super Sport. This one was commissioned by a customer and built by Bugatti's Sur Mesure personalization department. The highlight is a series of 45 sketches hand drawn on the car's surface.