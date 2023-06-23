We drove the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 received a price, and the 2024 BMW 4-Series lineup underwent track testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We had our first crack behind the wheel of the 2024 Acura Integra Type S. Spoiler: It's a more grown up version of the Honda Civic Type R. Slightly less hardcore, a bit softer, a smidge nicer inside, and notably more expensive, the Integra Type S is what many seemingly hoped it would be, except for its price tag.

Rivian's Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough said the R2 will be revealed in 2024. The executive also noted the targeted price range for the smaller, less expensive model is $40,000 to $60,000. The startup automaker's aiming for a broader audience with its R2 vehicle.

The refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 will cost $39,090 as it arrives in dealers. That base price includes a standard 33.0-inch curved screen topping the dashboard straight out of the electric Lyriq crossover SUV, but doesn't include all-wheel drive. Power to all four wheels adds $2,500 to the price.

Ford patented deployable dive planes. The patent lays out a way to increase downforce when needed but retracted via actuators for better aerodynamics in various situations and conditions, similar to active rear wings on today's high-performance supercars.

The entire refreshed 2024 BMW 4-Series lineup underwent high-speed track testing on the Nürburgring. The coupe, soft-top convertible, and high-performance M4 variant were all spotted with camouflage covering the front and rear ends in an attempt to disguise the revised lighting signatures.