We spent time in the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, a Batmobile is for sale, and the 2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron continued testing on public roads. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

After spending two stints in the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, we concluded it delivers a Tonka Truck experience. With 13.0 inches of ground clearance, 13.0 inches of front and 14.0 inches of rear suspension travel, and 418 hp, the Braptor is one of the most outrageous vehicles money can buy.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato arrived with 601 hp and a rally mode. The V-10-powered off-road supercar features a 1.7-inch suspension lift over a standard Huracán and increased track for better stability when the pavement ends. Production is set to kick off in the spring with pricing to be announced closer to launch. Only 1,499 units will be built.

A Batmobile used in the Tim Burton-directed 1989 "Batman" and 1992 "Batman Returns" movies is listed for sale. Not street legal, the movie prop is powered by an electric motor, though it's unclear if it even moves under its own power anymore as it hasn't been charged in "a while." The seller is asking $1.5 million.

The legendary BMW 3.0 CSL finally made its return with a 553-hp inline-6, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. Only 50 units will be built. While pricing hasn't been announced, it's rumored to start at about $779,000.

The 2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron continued testing on public roads. Our spy photographer caught the electric crossover SUV undergoing cold-weather testing with production body panels and lighting elements. The Q6 E-Tron will be a twin to the electric Porsche Macan when it arrives in early 2024.