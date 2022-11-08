The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.

Carroll Shelby owned many cars throughout his life, including a 1969 Ford Shelby GT500 finished in Candyapple Red. The particular car was also owned by actor and director Jackie Cooper at one point, and now can be yours as it is headed to auction.

Aston Martin a few years back teamed up with Brough Superior to launch a motorcycle dubbed the AMB 001. The two companies have since developed a track-focused version of the AMB 001 using inspiration from the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.

