The 2024 model year marks the end of the road for Jaguar's F-Type. However, it's also the end of the road for Jaguar sports cars powered by internal-combustion engines, as the automaker from 2025 will only launch electric vehicles. To mark the milestone, Jaguar has unveiled the special F-Type 75.

BMW's style-focused X2 compact crossover is about to come in for a redesign. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a design very similar to the redesigned 2023 X1, a vehicle whose underpinnings the new X2 will share.

General Motors has established the new division GM Energy to cater to the growing demand for energy-related products and services. One of those services will make it possible to sell energy from your EV back to the grid.

