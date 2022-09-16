The 2024 Ford Mustang broke cover, we drove the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla, and the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata began testing. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2024 Ford Mustang debuted with an expanded model range and a renewed focus on racing. A new Dark Horse model will bring an estimated 500 hp and track-focused suspension to the lineup, along with track and race variants. Ford also confirmed the Mustang will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of Daytona, and many other races as it heads to NASCAR, the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and Australia's Supercars series, as well as in various GT3 and GT4 competitions around the globe.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C rolled into the limelight in Detroit as the automaker gives the nameplate one last hurrah for 2023. Production of the 300 will end after the 2023 model year, but Chrysler will build 2,200 units of the new 300C with a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 shoved under the hood. Chrysler said the 300C will cost $55,000 and deliveries are set to begin in the spring.

We drove the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and marveled at how the Japanese automaker took the economy car hatchback from boring rental car status to a turbocharged pocket rocket. With an advanced all-wheel-drive system, a turbo-3, and a 6-speed manual, the GR Corolla is a true riot. It's all about the willpower with this small hot hatch.

The Ferrari Purosangue became official with a naturally aspirated V-12 rated at 715 hp. The Prancing Horse's first crossover SUV, which really looks like a large lifted hatchback, features suicide doors and will cost nearly $400,000 when it arrives late in 2024.

A test mule for the redesigned Mazda MX-5 Miata began testing on public roads. The early mule used the current MX-5 Miata's body with subtle modifications to hide the updated running gear. A debut is expected in 2023 or possibly 2024.