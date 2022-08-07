The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has a clever intake system to maximize airflow, but engineers didn't ignore the exhaust, as this explainer video from Chevy shows.

Thanks to its flat-plane crank and high-revving nature, the Z06's LT6 5.5-liter V-8 produces a sound unlike any previous Chevy V-8—a distinctive wail in place of the traditional American V-8 rumble. Engineers wanted to show off that unique sound.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

To that end, the bezel housing the Z06's quad exhaust tips was designed to reflect some of the sound back toward the cockpit for maximum effect. The sound can also be adjusted by two sets of valves—one on the intake manifold and the other on the exhaust.

Active exhaust systems are nothing new, but where previous systems could only switch from fully open to fully closed, the Z06 system can adjust the valves by 2-degree increments. That allows for specific tuning for each of the Z06's four driving modes—Weather, Tour, Sport, and Track.

Weather is the quietest mode, and keeps the valves closed most of the time. It's the "don't annoy your neighbors" mode. Tour cracks the valves open a little while maintaining everyday civility. Sport takes things a bit further, while Track is designed to be downright loud. Chevy also included a My Mode for custom settings.

In addition to providing a glorious soundtrack, the exhaust system helps the LT6 V-8 produce 670 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque without forced induction. The Z06 is scheduled to start production later this summer at the same Bowling Green, Kentucky, factory that builds other Corvette models. Both coupe and convertible body styles are on offer, priced from $106,395 and $113,895, respectively.