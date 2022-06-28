Mercedes-Benz is working on a mid-cycle update for the GLS-Class and a prototype has just been spotted.

Prototypes for an updated version of the Maybach GLS-Class are also out and about, and engineers should also be testing prototypes for an updated version of the AMG GLS 63.

The current-generation GLS-Class arrived on the scene in 2019 as a 2020 model, with the Maybach version arriving a year later. In Mercedes tradition, this mid-cycle update should be introduced for the 2024 model year, meaning a debut sometime next year is likely.

The prototype shows only light camouflage gear, meaning visual tweaks will be minor. We can expect a new front fascia and new internals for the lights at both ends. It also looks like the grille will be revised.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior of the GLS-Class will also receive some tweaks with this update. Our source suggests elements from the S-Class, like the steering wheel design, will make it into the GLS-Class. We should also see updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

It isn't clear what the plan is for the powertrains but a plug-in hybrid option is a possibility. The GLS-Class currently offers turbocharged inline-6 and V-8 engines in mild-hybrid configurations.

The most powerful is the GLS 63 from AMG, which packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 in a mild-hybrid configuration. Peak output is rated at 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Mercedes plans to focus on its top-end models in coming years, including the GLS-Class. Buyers can look forward to more personalization options and possibly limited-edition models.